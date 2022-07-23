Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 1.0 %

TSJA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.