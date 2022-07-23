AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

