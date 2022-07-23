Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $167.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $183.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

