Berenberg Bank Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $48.50

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.9% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.