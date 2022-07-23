Piper Sandler Cuts Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $95.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -470.97%.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

