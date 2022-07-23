Whittier Trust Co. Has $143,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $581.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.35 and its 200-day moving average is $608.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.