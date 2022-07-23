Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $35.09.

