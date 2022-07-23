Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,407 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

JD.com Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

