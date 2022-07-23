Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 82 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dover by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

NYSE DOV opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

