Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.72. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.