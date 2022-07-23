AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

