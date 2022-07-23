Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in OLO were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO Price Performance

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 in the last quarter.

OLO stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.18. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.