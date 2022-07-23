L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

