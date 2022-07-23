Whittier Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $91.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

