Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

