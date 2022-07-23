Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

CAR opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

