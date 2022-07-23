Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.97. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

