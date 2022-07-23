Alliance Global Partners Trims Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Target Price to $4.00

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

