Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NVTS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.14.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
