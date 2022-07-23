Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

