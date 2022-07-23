Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $65.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.