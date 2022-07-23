Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 31.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

EE stock opened at 20.53 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excelerate Energy stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.