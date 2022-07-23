PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

