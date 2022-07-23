UBS Group Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.14.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.