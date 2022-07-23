DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after buying an additional 1,900,183 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

