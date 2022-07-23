Cowen Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.11 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.53.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 39.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,797,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

