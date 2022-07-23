Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Down 7.5%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 14,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,382,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

