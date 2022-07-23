Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 6.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 26,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,549,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.