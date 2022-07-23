HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 7%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 6,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,244,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $63,711,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 44.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

