Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 7.3%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.53 and last traded at $101.35. Approximately 40,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,464,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

