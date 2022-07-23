NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NSTG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.00. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 268,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

