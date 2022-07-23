Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Down 8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.05 and last traded at $101.02. 67,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,770,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

