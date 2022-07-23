Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,272 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $25.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,565,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.