Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 5.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. 71,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,257,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Nikola Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 102.7% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.