CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 9.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.05. 3,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 940,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

