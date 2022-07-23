Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 4.1 %

DSX stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.41%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.