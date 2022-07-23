Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

