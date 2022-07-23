Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of OVV opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

