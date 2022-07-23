Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

