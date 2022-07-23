Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.



