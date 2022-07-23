G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIII. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 848.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

