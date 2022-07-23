Tran Nguyen Sells 7,320 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

