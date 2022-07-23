Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

