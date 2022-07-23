CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 17,707 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 961 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $24,217.20.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $23.77 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

