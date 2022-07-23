Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
Moderna Trading Down 3.2 %
MRNA stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.