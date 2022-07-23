Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

