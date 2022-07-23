Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 48,679 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSIGet Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

