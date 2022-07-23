Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLMR opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

