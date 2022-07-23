Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells 6,080 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

