Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 120,499 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

