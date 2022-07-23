Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 120,499 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
