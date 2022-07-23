Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Prothena Price Performance
Prothena stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prothena by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prothena by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.