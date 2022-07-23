Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prothena by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prothena by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

