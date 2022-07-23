Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Veritiv worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

